Firefighter’s dad seeks AG’s stand on case concerning Thomas

KUALA LUMPUR: The father of firefighter Muhammad Adib Mohd Kassim has submitted a representation to Attorney-General Idrus Harun to seek the stand of the Attoney-General’s Chambers (AGC) on the committal proceeding application he filed against former AG Tommy Thomas.

Lawyer Aidil Khalid, representing Mohd Kassim Abdul Hamid, said he had sent the letter of representation to Idrus through fax and email yesterday.

He said the representation was to get the AGC’s stance on whether it was standing firmly behind Thomas’ previous actions, particularly in regards to media statements that had been the subject of contempt proceedings, or whether the AGC had distanced itself from Thomas’ actions.

Aidil hoped the AGC would reply so that he could advise Kassim on the next course of action.

He said the case management for the appeal, which was initially fixed today, had been vacated following the extension of the movement control order.

“The judiciary e-filing system fixed Aug 12 for the next case management,” he told Bernama.

Kassim filed the appeal on Feb 11 against a High Court decision in allowing Thomas’ appeal to set aside the committal proceeding he filed against the then AG.

Judge Meor Hashimi Abdul Hamid, in his judgment, said the Coroner’s Court had erred in allowing the application by Kassim to initiate committal proceeding against Thomas.

He said Kassim, in his application, failed to draw the coroner’s attention to a media statement issued by the attorney-general on May 28, 2019 as a whole.

Kassim filed the ex-parte application for a committal order against Thomas on July 16 last year for allegedly insulting the court through the filing of an affidavit by the AGC on April 3 on the firefighter’s death.

Adib was seriously injured in a riot at the Sri Maha Mariamman Temple in Subang Jaya last year. He died 21 days later on Dec 17 at the National Heart Institute.

On Sept 27, the Coroner’s Court established that Adib died after he was assaulted by two or three unidentified people during the riot.

