Health ministry lodges police report over online posts on MACC probe

PETALING JAYA: The health ministry has lodged a police report over social media posts claiming that several of its officers were detained by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) in its probe into a company’s RM30 million contract.

The posts were made by three people on Facebook and Twitter claiming that the MACC had arrested two of the health minister’s senior officers and three other health ministry officers.

The ministry said the posts also linked Health Minister Dr Adham Baba to MACC’s probe into a company’s alleged RM30 million contract to supply the ministry with testing laboratories for Covid-19.

It called on netizens to stop spreading the slanderous posts, voicing regret over the matter.

Earlier today, health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the ministry would cooperate with the MACC in its probe into the contract to supply the ministry with testing laboratories for the pandemic.

Meanwhile, Bernama said MACC deputy chief commissioner (operations) Ahmad Khusairi Yahaya had denied news report claiming that several health ministry officers had been arrested in raids.

“I want to deny everything about all those arrests,” he said.

Bernama said MACC had launched an investigation into several contracts that have been allegedly awarded after direct negotiations by the health ministry to procure equipment to tackle the Covid-19 outbreak.

A MACC source told Bernama the case involved the process of appointing contractors for every purchase made under the emergency procurement procedures.

“The case is being investigated and we hope members of the public don’t make any speculations as it would disrupt investigations.”

Fake or not? Check our quick fake news buster here.



