Man who shared tips on how to beat MCO fined RM1,000

KUALA LUMPUR: A man arrested for flouting the movement control order (MCO) after posting a picture of himself and his family together with “tips” on how to get around the restrictions pleaded guilty to the offence today.

Muhammad Hafiz Bashah was sentenced to a fine of RM1,000 or a month in prison if he fails to pay the fine.

Appealing for a lower sentence at the Magistrate’s Court here today, he said he had travelled to Kelantan to bring his wife and newborn child back to Kuala Lumpur.

“My wife had just given birth and was in confinement,” he said.

“As soon as I wanted to bring her home, the MCO began in the middle of March.”

At first, he said, the MCO was only supposed to be for two weeks.

“Then it got extended another two weeks. I was really depressed – I couldn’t see my family. From the start of the MCO until the third phase, I could not see them.”

Hafiz also said he needed to vaccinate his child in Kuala Lumpur.

Hafiz was found guilty of violating Regulation 3 of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures within the Infected Local Areas) Regulations 2020, which forbids people to leave their homes to carry out any activity classified as non-essential.

He travelled from Kelantan to Kuala Lumpur on April 15 but was not caught by the authorities.

He was only arrested after his picture and tips on how to get around the MCO restrictions went viral.

His post had read: “Thank God, I arrived safely back at Kuala Lumpur bringing my whole family along. The tip is to bring your child to the hospital.”

He said today he had only shared the picture with a closed chat group. However, someone took a screenshot of it and posted it on Facebook.

The judge today was asked to give him a heavier sentence for setting a bad example to others.

However, he said in his guilty plea that he truly regretted his actions.

