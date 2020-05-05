Petaling turns red zone again with 52 active Covid-19 cases

PETALING JAYA: The Petaling district in Selangor has been reclassified as a Covid-19 red zone after an increase of 13 new cases from the day before.

Yesterday, a health ministry infographic showed that there were 39 cases. Today, this had increased to 52.

A district is classified as a red zone when it has more than 40 active cases.

The other active red zones in the country are:

Hulu Langat and Gombak (Selangor)

Batu, Ibu Kota, Kampung Bharu and Sri Petaling (Kuala Lumpur)

Kluang (Johor)

Seremban (Negeri Sembilan)

Kuching and Kota Samarahan (Sarawak)

A number of states do not have active cases in any districts and are now considered green states. These are Perak, Penang, Perlis, Kedah and Kelantan.



