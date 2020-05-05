Private vehicles allowed after 10pm, says Ismail

PUTRAJAYA: The 10pm travel restriction between districts for private vehicles has been removed, Senior Minister for Security Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced.

Under phase two of the movement control order (MCO), private vehicles including e-hailing and taxis were allowed to operate only between 6am and 10pm.

Ismail, however, said this regulation had been lifted following the implementation of the conditional movement control order (CMCO) yesterday.

“In terms of movement of passenger vehicles, it has been relaxed. So, there is no restriction in terms of time,” he said during his daily briefing here today when asked if private vehicles were allowed on the road after 10pm.

Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin announced on Friday the government would enforce the CMCO beginning yesterday to ease the partial lockdown implemented in March to contain the Covid-19 pandemic.

The government has also allowed a maximum of four people in a car but the passengers have to be from the same household.

Previously, only one person was allowed to leave the house and drive out to purchase daily necessities and medication.



