300,000 cars expected on roads for interstate travel

PETALING JAYA: PLUS Malaysia Berhad expects more than 300,000 cars across the country to fill highways from May 7-10 as motorists make their way back home from other states for work.

The four-day period was announced by Putrajaya to allow those stranded in other states to return for work from their kampungs, with motorists required to register on the Gerak Malaysia phone app.

Motorists will only be allowed to stop at R&Rs, lay-bys and toll plaza parking areas to rest their vehicles, while people are only allowed to leave their vehicles to use the restroom.

Suraus will be closed and food will not be sold at these R&Rs throughout the four days.

Petrol stations will only operate from 6am to midnight.

People stranded in Kuala Lumpur may leave on May 7, while people stranded in Perak, Johor and Kelantan can make their journeys home on May 8.

Those in Perlis, Kedah, Penang, Melaka and Pahang may travel on May 9 and those in Selangor, Negeri Sembilan and Terengganu can leave on May 10.

