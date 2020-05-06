Cops nab 11 of 145 migrant workers who fled after Covid-19 tests

KUALA LUMPUR: Police have arrested 11 of the 145 migrant workers who fled after having had Covid-19 tests taken at the Pavilion Embassy construction site along Jalan Ampang here yesterday.

Bukit Aman CID director Huzir Mohamed said today six of the 11 were arrested yesterday and five today.

He told a special press conference at Bukit Aman that the tests for all the 145 workers had showed up negative for Covid-19 and that the police were hunting down the rest of the fugitives.

“They were among over 300 workers of the construction site who were subjected to Covid-19 screening after some fellow workers were found to have been infected.”

Huzir also said police are investigating the incident where nine male migrant workers — six Indonesians and three Bangladeshis — escaped from a Covid-19 quarantine centre in Petaling Jaya yesterday.

“The police are on the hunt for these workers,” he said.

