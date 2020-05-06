Cops tracking 9 construction workers who fled quarantine centre

PETALING JAYA: Police are tracking nine migrant workers who fled a Covid-19 quarantine centre in Kuala Lumpur after receiving three reports on the matter today.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Mazlan Lazim said the six Indonesian and three Bangladeshi construction workers were found to be missing when doctors made their rounds to check on patients.

After being alerted about their disappearance, police and Rela members at the Institute of Teacher Education, International Languages Campus quarantine centre conducted a search around the area but failed to locate them.

Mazlan said the workers were believed to have fled through a damaged fence, adding that all nine of them had tested negative for Covid-19 but were supposed to remain quarantined to ensure they were clear of the virus.

“Further investigations are ongoing. Kuala Lumpur police are also helping the health ministry in tracking these migrants who fled.

“Control and monitoring measures at the particular quarantine centre will be improved, with an increase in the number of officers on duty,” he said in a statement today.

He added that the damaged fence had been fitted with barb wire and exra lights fitted to deter others from fleeing.

The case is being probed under Section 169 of the Penal Code and Section 22(b) of the Prevention of Infectious Diseases Act 1988 (Act 342).

He urged the public to remain calm, while those with more information on the matter can contact the Kuala Lumpur police hotline at 03-21159999.

