GPS MP Yusuf Abd Wahab named new CIDB chairman

PETALING JAYA: GPS’ Tanjong Manis MP Yusuf Abd Wahab has been named as the new Construction Industry Development Board (CIDB) chairman.

He replaces Meor Abdul Aziz Osman who was appointed as CIDB chairman on Feb 17 this year.

A US-trained engineer, Yusuf has over 34 years’ experience in the field and has served as a director for public and private infrastructure projects.

In a statement, CIDB, which is responsible for monitoring, developing and facilitating the construction industry in the country, said Yusuf’s appointment takes effect from May 1.

Yusuf, who is the director of Jurutera Perunding Wahba, is also a member of the Board of Engineers Malaysia, Institution of Engineers Malaysia and Association of Consulting Engineers Malaysia and sits on the panel of advisers for Universiti Malaysia Sarawak’s civil engineering programme.

“The board, management, and staff of CIDB welcome YB Yusuf’s appointment and thank Datuk Meor for his service,” CIDB added.

