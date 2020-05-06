Penang hawkers to get RM500 each under RM76 mil stimulus plan

GEORGE TOWN: The Penang government today announced another RM76 million in one-off cash aid and other forms of relief as part of its second economic stimulus package today, bringing the amount to a total of RM151 million to date.

Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow today said the assistance, named Penangite Aid Package 2.0, was to boost the state’s economy while it opens up gradually from a Covid-19 lockdown from May 8.

Among the highlights of the stimulus package is a RM500 one-off aid for 9,000 registered and unregistered hawkers. Last month, 14,000 licensed hawkers were given a one-off payment of RM500.

Also announced were rebates in assessment fees for Penang Island and Seberang Perai city councils worth RM47.3 million for 600,000 ratepayers. Rental for PPR low-cost flats under the state has been waived for another two months.

Shoplots under state low-cost flats have also been exempted from rental for three months from this month.

A total of 645 welfare and education department-registered child daycare centres will receive RM500 each this month.

Fisherfolk from Zone A will receive RM400 each. A total of 5,841 eligible fishermen and another 250 others involved in this field will receive an insulation box worth RM180 each.

Zone A fishermen are traditional fishermen using sampans and fish within eight nautical miles from the shore.

The state will spend an overall RM2.57 million on fishermen.

Frontliners from the police, military, civil defence, Rela, Askar Wataniah, and the firemen will receive a one-off RM300. Eligible Village Community Management Council (MPKK) and Women and Family Development Committee (JPWK) members will receive RM300, too.

Bus drivers, tour bus/van drivers and drivers of rental vehicles and tourist limousines will receive a one-off RM500. Beach watersport operators will receive RM300 each.

A total of RM100,000 has been set aside to handle domestic violence cases.

A RM10 million fund scheme has also been introduced for those in the tourism industry under the Penang Development Corporation.

Another RM200,000 has been set aside for the arts, culture and heritage sector, under the “Show Penang” plan.

Chow also revealed that an interest-free loan scheme for small and medium enterprises has received 2,571 applications, with RM7.84 million disbursed to 480 applicants to date.

In another development, Chow said religious organisations, places of worship and schools can reopen on May 8 but only for “administrative matters and maintenance works”.

CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST DATA ON THE COVID-19 SITUATION IN MALAYSIA

Fake or not? Check our quick fake news buster here.



