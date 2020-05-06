Sarawak forms economic action council for Covid-19 exit strategy

KUCHING: Sarawak Chief Minister Abang Johari Openg says the state has formed an economic action council for its exit strategy once the Covid-19 pandemic subsides.

The council, chaired by the chief minister, consists of state Cabinet members and other related stakeholders including chambers of commerce, professionals and academics.

“We have reviewed our development strategies under the 12th Malaysia Plan to recover from the severe economic impact due to Covid-19, so as to remain resilient, adapting to the ‘new normal’ and promoting future economic growth and development.

“Therefore, we have formed the Sarawak economic action council to facilitate the state government’s post-Covid-19 exit strategy up till 2030,” he said at a press conference here today.

He added that the state government would ensure that Sarawak achieves a clean, healthy, and resilient environment for both current and future generations.

The council will discuss in detail 10 key propositions listed under the digital economy and environmental sustainability categories to develop the state economy.

The propositions cover development, renewable energy, data centre and innovation, services, tourism, industrial forest plantation, mining and manufacturing.

The council is expected to submit its findings in September.

