Yes we can, health DG says on screening all foreign workers

PUTRAJAYA: The health ministry today assured that it will be able to screen foreign workers for Covid-19 based on its targeted approach method.

With some 2.5 million foreign workers in the country, health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said “obviously”, the ministry would not have enough kits to test the community in one go.

However, he said it would focus on foreign workers in Selangor and the federal territory.

“This is our priority. This is what we call a targeted approach.

“With that, we have the capacity. It will take time, surely, but at least we will be able to test them,” he said at his daily briefing here.

Putrajaya recently announced that all foreign workers in the country would have to be screened for Covid-19 following a spike in cases among construction workers in Ampang.

Senior Minister for Security Ismail Sabri Yaakob said this was to prevent another cluster from emerging.

MORE TO COME

CLICK HERE FOR OUR LIVE UPDATE OF THE COVID-19 SITUATION IN MALAYSIA

Fake or not? Check our quick fake news buster here.



