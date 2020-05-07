PH picks Anwar as opposition leader

PETALING JAYA: Pakatan Harapan (PH) has selected PKR president Anwar Ibrahim as its parliamentary opposition leader for the second time, ahead of the Dewan Rakyat assembly to be held on May 18.

Anwar revealed the decision in a Facebook live broadcast today.

“The PH presidential council has informed the speaker and other opposition members in Parliament, including the PPBM MPs who are aligned with us,” he said.

Anwar was previously the opposition leader in Parliament from June 26, 2013 to March 16, 2015. He was MP for Permatang Pauh at the time.

Now Port Dickson MP, he replaces Umno’s Ismail Sabri Yaakob who held the position during PH’s stint in federal power.

Fake or not? Check our quick fake news buster here.



