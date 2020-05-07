Buses, motorcyclists now allowed to travel interstate

PETALING JAYA: People stranded in other states are allowed to return home by land public transportation and motorcycles from today to Sunday.

Bukit Aman CID director Huzir Mohamed said those making the journey back were still required to register through the Gerak Malaysia app or at their nearest police station.

Huzir said buses must have the relevant permits from authorities to make the journeys.

He said the decision was made after vehicle movement on highways and federal roads was found to be going smoothly.

He reminded that only those stranded in their hometowns who wished to return home or had to return for work were allowed to travel across state boundaries.

An estimated 300,000 cars across the country are expected to fill highways during the period, as motorists make their way back home from other states for work.

CLICK HERE FOR OUR LIVE UPDATE OF THE COVID-19 SITUATION IN MALAYSIA

Fake or not? Check our quick fake news buster here.



