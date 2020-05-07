Fire at former deputy minister’s house in Kuching

KUCHING: Former deputy domestic trade and consumer affairs minister Chong Chieng Jen’s house on Jalan Nyiur here caught fire this afternoon.

Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department operations director Tiong Ling Hii said a team of firefighters from Tabuan Jaya and Batu Lintang stations was deployed to the Sarawak DAP chairman’s house.

“The operations commander reported that the upper floor of the two-storey house had caught fire, involving a reading room,” he said.

Tiong said the firefighters took about 20 minutes to put out the fire which partially damaged the room.

There were five people — two men and three women — in the house at the time the fire broke out at 5pm.

He said no injuries or fatalities were reported. The cause of the fire and losses incurred have not been determined.

It is understood that Chong, who is Stampin MP, was in the house during the fire. Efforts to obtain a response from him proved futile.

