Legalise undocumented construction workers, Putrajaya urged

PETALING JAYA: A former Penang chairman of the Real Estate and Housing Developers Association (Rehda) has called on the government to legalise undocumented workers in the construction sector to help kickstart the industry after the movement control order (MCO).

Jerry Chan said it was better to legalise them as they are gainfully employed and contributing to the economy.

He acknowledged that illegal workers were being hired in the construction industry as well as such sectors as plantations and small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

“Illegals are being hired, not only in construction but also in plantations and SMEs. That cannot be denied.

“However, everyone needs to spring clean their industry,” he told FMT, referring to Putrajaya’s move to nab undocumented migrants in areas under lockdown in Kuala Lumpur.

Chan said the crackdown would worsen the shortage of labour among construction companies “which have already lost two months (because of MCO)”.

He said these companies needed foreign workers as Malaysians were not keen to work in the sector unless they were paid higher wages “but it may cause the prices of properties to go up”.

He said legalising construction workers who did not pose any risk would ensure that things “would not be too disruptive” when the time came to kickstart the industry.

The government, he said, could keep tabs on these workers and those with criminal and social problems should be sent home immediately.

Chan also said construction projects could resume first in the green zones which were free of any Covid-19 cases.

Yesterday, it was reported that 145 foreign workers escaped after taking swab tests for coming into contact with infected workers at the Pavilion Embassy construction site in Kuala Lumpur.

It was also reported that 28 foreign workers had been sent to hospital after testing positive for Covid-19 with the rest put under strict quarantine at a hotel.

