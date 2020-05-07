Not all companies with Covid-19 cases will be closed, clarifies Ismail Sabri

PETALING JAYA: Not all companies with Covid-19 cases will be completely shut down, Senior Minister (Security) Ismail Sabri Yaakob clarified today.

He said the decision would be made on a case-by-case basis.

He said any decision will have to be based on the advice of the health ministry.

“If the one Covid-19 positive patient is isolated and treated while the rest are cleared of the virus, then the health ministry may decide that the company can proceed with its operations.

“But as a basis, if there are positive cases, they can be closed down. But the ministry might seek alternatives, so as not to completely close the company.”

Ismail was earlier reported as saying that Putrajaya will shut down the operations of any company even if there is one positive case, urging employers to ensure the health and safety of employees.

Recently, the Pavilion Embassy construction site was shut down and put under a targeted enhanced movement control order after 28 construction workers tested positive for the virus.

Earlier, Ismail had also said all foreign workers will have to go for Covid-19 testing, with their employers bearing the cost of the swab tests. He said Socso will also bear the cost if the workers are contributors.

