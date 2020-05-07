Pahang state rep dies

PETALING JAYA: Pahang’s Chini state assemblyman Abu Bakar Harun died early today after suffering a heart attack.

The news was confirmed by Pahang Menteri Besar Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail in a condolence message he posted on Facebook.

Abu Bakar, who was in his fourth term as the Chini assemblyman, served as an exco member under former MB Adnan Yaakob.

In the last general election, he retained the state seat which comes under former prime minister Najib Razak’s Pekan constituency, winning with a 4,622 majority against PAS and PKR candidates.

Fake or not? Check our quick fake news buster here.



