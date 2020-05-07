PPBM tells Mukhriz it is not interested to rejoin PH

PETALING JAYA: PPBM today reiterated it will not rejoin Pakatan Harapan, saying the call by Mukhriz Mahathir to members to cooperate with the opposition is not the stand of the party.

Its information chief Radzi Jidin said PPBM stood firm by its Feb 23 decision to leave PH and would not cooperate with the coalition any longer.

“Any effort to get PPBM members to cooperate with Pakatan Harapan contradicts

with the official decision of the party,” he said in a statement when commenting on the Kedah menteri besar’s call to PPBM members to work with PH.

Radzi also said party chairman Dr Mahathir Mohamad did not have the power to sign a joint statement among PH, PPBM and Warisan on May 4 calling for a full parliamentary meeting to be held instead of a one-day sitting on May 18.

He reminded party members that their membership would be terminated immediately if they were found to be going against the party rules.

His comments also come in the wake of a statement by PKR president Anwar Ibrahim that they were open to accept PPBM back into PH “if the party accepts PH’s fight for the country”.

PPBM Youth chief Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman is also among a small number of party leaders who have remained with Mahathir after he backed out from joining forces with Umno to form the PN government.

