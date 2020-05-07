Recovery of Sabah’s tourism industry expected to be ‘long and arduous’

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah hopes to revitalise its vibrant tourism industry as the state begins to relax restrictions following its decision to move into Phase 5 of the movement control order (MCO).

Sabah tourism was on a high previously, achieving a record-breaking number of tourists but all came to a halt due to the Covid-19 outbreak early this year.

Although tourism is not among the list of industries allowed to open for now, Sabah Tourism, Culture and Environment Minister Christina Liew said plans were already afoot to revive the industry once the green light is given.

Liew, who is also deputy chief minister, expected the road to recovery to be long and arduous.

“But we are confident. Even now, we are having brainstorming meetings among all my department heads, looking into how we should go about doing things.

“We are looking at the bright side in the hope that the recovery plan can be put in place without a hitch by the end of the year or next year.

“For a start, we will apply to the state finance ministry for allocations to upgrade and improve our existing tourism products, including the infrastructure and maintenance of all our facilities.”

The Sabah government has decided to enforce Phase 5 of the MCO by allowing certain industries to operate.

Chief Minister Shafie Apdal said this would be done in stages from today. Among the sectors allowed to resume operations are the agriculture and food industries, manufacturing and businesses providing logistical support, such as transportation by land, jetties and ports.

Speaking to reporters after handing out face masks today, Liew said when the MCO is lifted, work would begin on improving the Sabah Cultural Centre building, the Poring Hotspring chalets, Petagas Memorial Hall and the Tawau Hills Park.

Besides that, there is also a proposal to introduce 50% discounts for entrance fees to the Lok Kawi Wildlife Park, state museum and the Tunku Abdul Rahman Park, covering five islands, to encourage locals to visit Sabah’s tourist hotspots after the MCO.

“We have to continue enhancing products and strategies on how to kickstart tourism in the state again. This is to ensure we are able to catch the next tourism boom for Sabah.”

She said she had received mixed feedback from hotels in the state, with some saying they were raring to come back while others conceded they might have to fold their businesses.

“At the moment, I can’t really say if many hotels will survive. It all depends on their management and preparedness,” she said.

CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST DATA ON THE COVID-19 SITUATION IN MALAYSIA

Fake or not? Check our quick fake news buster here.



