‘We’ll see how’, says Shafie on letter to Dewan Rakyat speaker

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah Chief Minister Shafie Apdal today avoided questions over screenshots of a letter by him seeking a motion of confidence on former prime minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad when Dewan Rakyat holds its one-day sitting on May 18.

Images of the letter to speaker Mohamad Ariff Md Yusof, bearing the signature of the the Warisan president, were shared widely on social media.

“We wait when the time comes,” he told reporters in Beluran today.

An aide to Shafie later told FMT: “As far as I know, the CM did not confirm the authenticity of the letter.”

In the letter, Shafie is said to have asked the speaker to allow a resolution stating that Mahathir still has the majority support of MPs to be appointed as prime minister.

Mahathir resigned from the top post on Feb 24 on the back of a political crisis that saw Pakatan Harapan’s fall from federal power.

Fake or not? Check our quick fake news buster here.



