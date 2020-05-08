Death toll unchanged as recoveries hold steady over infections

PUTRAJAYA: The toll from Covid-19 remained unchanged at 107 today with no new deaths recorded.

A total of 68 infections were recorded over the past 24 hours, bringing total cases to 6,535.

Of these, four were imported cases from overseas.

Health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said 88 patients were also discharged, taking total recoveries to 4,864 or 74.43% of all cases.

He said a total of 1,564 are still being treated with 18 patients in the intensive care unit and seven in need of respiratory assistance.

MORE TO COME

CLICK HERE FOR OUR LIVE UPDATE OF THE COVID-19 SITUATION IN MALAYSIA

