Fadillah welcomes appointment as joint chair of Petronas-Sarawak panel

KUCHING: Senior Minister (Infrastructure) Fadillah Yusof has welcomed his appointment as joint chairman in the negotiation process between the Sarawak government and Petronas.

He viewed it as a sign of the federal government’s commitment to resolving issues on oil and gas (O&G) management as well as the sales tax on petroleum products between the two parties.

“As announced by the prime minister, the consensus reached would give space for the Sarawak government to be jointly involved in developing the oil and gas industry in the state with Petronas, without changing Petronas’ role as the nation’s petroleum company,” said Fadillah, who is also the works minister, in a statement today.

Muhyiddin today announced that Fadillah and Finance Minister Tengku Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz would jointly chair the negotiation committee between the Sarawak government and Petronas to resolve issues.

The Sarawak government and Petronas issued a joint statement earlier today saying they had reached an amicable solution on the management of oil and gas assets and the sales tax on petroleum products in the state.

The statement also said both parties agreed that the best approach in reaching an amicable solution was through a commercial settlement to create a stable business and investment environment.

Fadillah, who is also the Petra Jaya MP, said the negotiations which led to the amicable solution showed that the government always had the people’s best interests at heart.

“This is the good news Sarawakians have been waiting for and it’s in line with Sarawak’s rights, as enshrined in the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63),” he said.

