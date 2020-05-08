Maszlee appointed chairman of Mara advisory task force

PETALING JAYA: Simpang Renggam MP Maszlee Malik has been appointed the chairman of a newly formed Majlis Amanah Rakyat (Mara) advisory task force.

Rural Development Minister Abdul Latiff Ahmad said this task force will strengthen the corporate management structure of Mara and monitor its rationalisation programmes closely.

Maszlee, who is the former education minister, is joined by PPBM Supreme Council member Mohd Rafiz Naizamohideen, Abdul Rakib Ahmad, Ahri Hashim and Shahridan Faiez, who were appointed as members of the task force.

This comes after Beaufort MP Azizah Mohd Dun was earlier named the new Mara chairman effective May 1.

Seven other individuals have also been appointed to the Mara council effective May 15. They are Kamal Nasharuddin Mustapha, Siti Zauyah Md Desa, Mohamed Farid Zawawi, Jamelah Jamaluddin, Zainal Abidin Kidam, Mohd Alwi Haji Che Ahmad and Nor Azri Zulfakar.

Latiff said the ministry is also on the lookout for someone to fill the position of Mara Corp CEO, adding that the job will be advertised soon.

“Through these new appointments and measures, the ministry is confident that Mara will continue to drive the aspirations and agenda of fighting to develop the socio-economic needs of Bumiputeras,” he said in a statement today.

Fake or not? Check our quick fake news buster here.



