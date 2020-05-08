Najib’s 1MDB trial pushed forward again

PETALING JAYA: The corruption trial of former prime minister Najib Razak, which was suspended due to restrictions under the movement control order (MCO), has been pushed forward again to May 18.

“We received an email from High Court deputy registrar Farah Azura Mohd Saad yesterday, notifying parties of the new date.

“The trial will start at 10am,” deputy public prosecutor Ahmad Akram Garib told FMT.

However, this means that it will clash with the one-day Dewan Rakyat sitting, also on May 18, which Najib must attend as Pekan MP.

The case was initially fixed to continue from May 13.

It was supposed to resume on April 15 but was postponed to April 29 following the MCO extensions.

High Court judge Collin Lawrence Sequerah, who is presiding over the trial, has also fixed trial dates from June to October.

Najib faces four charges of abusing his position to obtain gratification totalling RM2.3 billion in 1MDB funds and 21 counts of money laundering involving the same money.

When the hearing resumes, lawyer Muhammad Shafee Abdullah is expected to continue cross-examining the ninth prosecution witness, former 1MDB CEO Shahrol Azral Ibrahim Halmi.

Fake or not? Check our quick fake news buster here.



