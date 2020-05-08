Party criticises Sabah govt for ‘U-turn’ on MCO

KOTA KINABALU: Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS) has hit out at Chief Minister Shafie Apdal for the “sudden U-turn” on the implementation of phase 5 of the movement control order (MCO) in the state.

Its information chief, Joniston Bangkuai, said the about-turn had led to confusion among the people.

“The Sabah government needs to clarify whether we are in phase four or five of the MCO? The people want to know if we are adhering to the CMCO (conditional movement control order) or MCO?

“With so many inconsistent statements, they do not know what is permissible by law,” he said.

Bangkuai said Shafie, who is the Warisan president, had previously refused to comply with the CMCO announced by the federal government, insisting that Sabah would continue to observe phase four of the MCO until May 12.

“Then yesterday, Shafie suddenly made a U-turn against the previous decision and announced that the Sabah government had decided to enforce phase five of the MCO by allowing certain industries to operate,” he said.

Bangkuai, who is the Kiulu assemblyman, said many did not know which guidelines to follow.

“Can they go on inter-district travel? Can they be on the road after 6pm? Can four people be in a car or is it two?” he asked.

He said the state government needed to take stock of the real situation on the ground and help those who depended on daily wages.

CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST DATA ON THE COVID-19 SITUATION IN MALAYSIA

Fake or not? Check our quick fake news buster here.



