Warisan attacks PBS over MCO ‘U-turn’ claim

KOTA KINABALU: Warisan has shot back at Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS) over its criticism of Chief Minister Shafie Apdal who the party claimed had done a “U-turn” concerning the movement control order (MCO) in the state.

Warisan secretary-general Loretto Padua dismissed PBS information chief Joniston Bangkuai’s remarks, saying the opposition party was running out of ideas to defend the federal government over the implementation of the conditional MCO (CMCO).

Padua said Shafie had previously explained that the state government viewed seriously the safety and health of people in Sabah more than the economy.

He added the chief minister had also stated that the state needed to study in detail the CMCO before implementing it.

“There is no such thing as a ‘U-turn’ here because the decision by the government to allow sectors like agriculture and forestry to reopen today was made after this detailed study.

“Don’t politicise this issue,” he said in a statement here today.

Padua told Bangkuai not to criticise the chief minister who was administering Sabah without federal interference because the state wanted the freedom to make decisions.

“What’s important is the state government has given the guidelines to business sectors, with the standard operating procedures that need to be observed,” he said.

Bangkuai had earlier today hit out at Shafie for his “sudden U-turn” in deciding to implement the CMCO, saying the about-turn had led to confusion among the people.

