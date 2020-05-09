1 death and 54 new Covid-19 cases reported

PUTRAJAYA: One new death related to Covid-19 was reported by the health ministry today, bringing the toll to 108.

A total of 54 new cases were also reported, pushing the total number of infected patients nationwide so far to 6,589.

Health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah, in a press statement, said 18 patients are being treated in the intensive care unit (ICU), with six needing respiratory assistance.

He said 65 patients have recovered, bringing the total number of patients discharged so far to 4,929, or 74.8% of total cases.

The deceased was a 74-year-old Malaysian woman who had a history of chronic illnesses and had come into close contact with a Covid-19 patient linked to the Seri Petaling mosque cluster.

There are currently 1,552 active cases.

The 45 cases reported today involved foreigners and one imported case.

2 workers’ clusters

Noor Hisham said 28 of the cases today were linked to the Pedas factory workers’ cluster in Negeri Sembilan.

The 88 in this cluster include 33 Nepalese, 26 Bangladeshi, 11 Indonesian and 11 Myanmar workers.

The source of the cluster’s infection is still under investigation.

A new cluster was also detected involving foreign workers in Setia Alam, Selangor.

Noor Hisham said the cluster was detected on May 6 after being notified by a private hospital, which had detected three positive cases while testing workers who were supposed to return to work.

He said all three patients are Bangladeshis, who stayed in the same residence with 18 others.

The ministry has screened 28 of these foreign workers so far, with 12 positive cases detected, nine testing negative and seven others waiting for their results.

The source of this cluster is also under investigation.

Noor Hisham called on the public to practise social responsibility and self-regulation, advising others to practise the “new normal” to keep the Covid-19 pandemic at bay.

CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST DATA ON THE COVID-19 SITUATION IN MALAYSIA

Fake or not? Check our quick fake news buster here.



