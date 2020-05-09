2,100 from 423 homes screened for Covid-19 in Sarawak village

KUCHING: A Covid-19 case detection operation is being conducted in Kampung Tabuan Lot here today involving more than 2,100 people from 423 houses, said Sarawak Disaster Management Committee chairman Douglas Uggah Embas.

He said the operation, the second such exercise in Sarawak, was being undertaken from 8.30am to 5pm to screen the close contacts of Covid-19 positive patients.

“A (Covid-19) victim from the village had died while there was another case which could not be linked to any existing cluster.

“This programme was launched because the Covid-19 carriers might have unknowingly spread the virus to their families, neighbours and the community,” he told reporters after visiting the village today.

He said 171 personnel from the Sarawak Health Department, police and Civil Defence Force were involved in the operation.

Fast and early detection of the deadly coronavirus was important because there were asymptomatic Covid-19 cases, he added.

A total of 15,583 people from 5,300 houses in Taman Desa Ilmu and Taman Uni Garden in Kota Samarahan were screened in the first case detection operation conducted from April 27 to May 3.

