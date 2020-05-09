Albino Buffalo stirs long memories in rural Malaysia

GEORGE TOWN: An unlikely Facebook sensation recently emerged in Malaysia: a retired American singing “Negaraku” in perfect Malay.

Leon Muffett, now 74, affected the lives of thousands during his seven-year stint as a young trainee teacher in rural Kedah and Terengganu government schools.

During that time, the Peace Corps volunteer came to love Malaysia and its people, and he has never forgotten his students.

Fifty years on, it turns out that many of those students and his former colleagues still remember him as well.

In his Facebook video, filmed at his home in Washington, US, as well as singing he spoke words of hope and encouragement in excellent Malay.

He wanted to lift the spirits of Malaysians who he worried might be discouraged during the Covid-19 lockdown.

His video has now been viewed hundreds of thousands of times, drawing 3,500 comments and over 1,000 friend requests. Such a huge response quickly elevated him to Facebook Influencer status.

Muffett, known as Lon, learned Malay during his first posting as a teacher at SMK Air Hitam in rural Kedah between 1969 and 1972, when he was in his early twenties.

He told FMT he chose to study the language seriously as he wanted to make his time in Malaysia a life-changing experience.

“I learned Bahasa on camping trips, picnics, hikes, and all kinds of after-school activities with my students.”

Che Halim Idris, one of his ex-students, recalled a cycling trip he took with him over 50 years ago.

On Muffet’s Facebook page he asked him, “Do you remember the time we cycled to Pantai Merdeka?” Muffett replied that he does indeed remember, very fondly.

He immersed himself in the local culture so thoroughly that over time he acquired Kedah Malay.

In Air Hitam, the locals called him “kerbau balar”, meaning albino buffalo, a nickname which he is still proud of.

Once, a kampung family wanted him to marry their daughter. He thought he was too young, and so politely declined.

Former colleague Asrul Salleh told FMT, “It would be so good if he could come back to Malaysia to visit us. I am sure everyone in Air Hitam would be very excited!”

Sadly, Muffet cannot return to Malaysia under current circumstances.

For now, as he says in Malay in his video, speaking to the people of Malaysia: “You are far away but close to my heart. I miss you all and hope to see you again.”

