Allow full coverage of Dewan Rakyat sitting, NGOs urge speaker

PETALING JAYA: Two media NGOs have spoken out against Dewan Rakyat speaker Mohamad Ariff Md Yusof decision’s to only allow official government media to cover the one-day lower house sitting on May 18.

Gerakan Media Merdeka (Geramm) and the Centre for Independent Journalism (CIJ) urged Ariff to allow non-government media to cover the Parliament sitting, too.

CIJ executive director Wathshlah G Naidu said all media outlets must be given equal opportunity and access.

“This is deeply troubling as the public has a right to know what transpires and form their own opinion, based on multiple sources of information. Any control of media platforms by Parliament will create an information vacuum,” she said in a statement today.

While acknowledging that the decision was made in view of Covid-19, she maintained that such measures must be proportionate.

“In this case, Covid-19 must not be used as an excuse to restrict access and limit media freedom, ultimately denying the public access to timely and balanced information on parliamentary proceedings.”

Geramm said there was no apparent need for the restrictions against non-official media, adding that members of the press can follow the SOPs set by the health ministry.

It added that following the Dewan Rakyat proceedings via live stream was inadequate, as the role of journalists was also to ask additional questions that require prompt answers.

“Just as the media respectfully views Parliament as a key pillar of the country, we urge that similar recognition be given to the media’s role as the fourth estate in a democracy,” it said in a statement.

Ariff had confirmed that only government media will be allowed to cover proceedings.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Takiyuddin Hassan reportedly said other media outlets may appeal to the speaker for permission to cover the sitting.

