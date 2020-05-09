Check whether you need to attend school, Ismail Sabri tells teachers

PUTRAJAYA: Teachers have been advised to call their district education office or ministry to clear any confusion over whether they need to be present in schools.

Senior Minister (Security) Ismail Sabri Yaakob said this matter came under the education ministry and said even though schools are still closed, teachers may be required to prepare their syllabus and lessons.

“If there are any doubts, they can contact their district education departments or the ministry,” he said, adding that they could also get in touch online to ask on who is required to return to schools.

Ismail was responding to questions that teachers in certain states had been asked to report to school, causing confusion among teachers.

Schools have been closed since March to curb the transmission of Covid-19.

The government has also allowed exams like the SPM and STPM to be postponed. The SPM and Malaysian Vocational Certificate have been postponed to the first quarter of 2021.

For STPM candidates, the Semester 2 examination date has been postponed to August 2020, while the Semester 3 examination will be held in the first quarter of 2021.



School bus fares

Meanwhile, Ismail said bus operators should not be asking for fares from parents as schools are still closed.

He noted that the school bus licence is issued by the transport ministry and operators had to abide by a list of dos and don’ts.

