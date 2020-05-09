Covid-19 fund has raised RM40.2 mil

PUTRAJAYA: The Covid-19 fund has raised RM40.2 million so far since it was launched on March 10, Senior Minister (Security) Ismail Sabri Yaakob said.

The fund was launched by the prime minister on March 10 and received donations from various quarters.

Ismail said those undergoing Covid-19 treatment and those identified under contact tracing and instructed to undergo mandatory quarantine will be given RM100 a day.

“The funds are only for Malaysians,” he said during a press conference, here.

He added that so far 94 individuals who have lost their income had received RM125,000 while 71 families with deaths due to Covid-19 have received RM355,000.

“RM25. 2 million has been channelled to the women, family and community ministry to help those in need,” he added.

