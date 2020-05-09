Rembau back in Covid-19 red zone

PETALING JAYA: Rembau in Negeri Sembilan has returned to the Covid-19 red zone category after 59 active cases were recently recorded in the district.

The health ministry reported 52 new cases in the area yesterday, in addition to the seven the day before which made it a yellow zone.

The spike in cases is linked to the Covid-19 cluster involving factory workers in Pedas.

Rembau was previously declared as the first red zone to be free of infections after no new active cases were reported since April 20.

The addition of Rembau means there are 11 red zones currently.

The other active red zones are:

Ibu Kota, Kampung Baru, Sri Petaling, Batu (Kuala Lumpur);

Gombak, Petaling, Hulu Langat (Selangor);

Kluang (Johor);

Kota Samarahan, Kuching (Sarawak);

There are currently 113 green zones in the country.

CLICK HERE FOR OUR LIVE UPDATE OF THE COVID-19 SITUATION IN MALAYSIA

Fake or not? Check our quick fake news buster here.



