Trump calls Muhyiddin to discuss Covid-19, bilateral issues

KUALA LUMPUR: Bilateral cooperation and the current global Covid-19 pandemic were among the topics of discussion between Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin and US President Donald J Trump tonight.

Muhyiddin, who received a telephone call from Trump, said apart from congratulating him over the new government, the US president also stated his commitment to continue strengthening comprehensive cooperation between Malaysia and the US.

“During the 30-minute conversation, President Trump and I also discussed the Covid-19 pandemic as well as the approaches taken by both countries.

“We also stressed on the importance of cooperation among the international community to ease the effects of the pandemic on the people in the world and the global economy,” said Muhyiddin via his Facebook posting.

Muhyiddin and Trump also spoke about efforts to enhance cooperation in the development of vaccines and drugs as well as equal access to the Covid-19 vaccine when it is available.

At the same time, Muhyiddin said both countries also expressed consensus to ensure a smooth supply chain of critical medical equipment and other supplies, especially during a global health crisis.

“Besides that, we also exchanged views on important issues in the context of international security and peace,” he said.

Muhyiddin was appointed the eighth prime minister on Feb 29.

