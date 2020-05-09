We won’t use e-voting in elections, says EC deputy chairman

PETALING JAYA: The Election Commission (EC) has decided against opting for electronic voting systems or e-voting in any future elections.

EC deputy chairman Azmi Sharom said they had previously heard presentations on blockchain and e-voting.

“Personally, I think that if a system is not broken, why try to fix it?

“We have an old and crude system, but which is also secure,” he said during a web forum with Bersih 2.0 today on electoral reforms.

Other speakers in the forum included analyst Wong Chin Huat, Kofi Annan Foundation president Alan Doss, and Persatuan Pemangkin Daya Masyarakat (ROSE) head Ann Teo.

Azmi was responding to a question on whether the EC had considered the e-voting proposal.

Azmi said Malaysia is a relatively small country and it is not difficult to have the votes counted physically.

“In every voting stream, there are 600 voters, and there are polling and counting agents stationed there when the votes are counted,” he added.

Previously, EC chairman Azhar Harun had said the electoral authority was looking into introducing the e-voting system, which was seen to be more cost-effective, efficient and foolproof.

However, he added there were certain concerns that EC needed to look into first.

Azmi also told the forum that the amendment to the voters’ age will only take effect after EC sorts out the automatic registration process.

He added EC is in the process of updating its electoral roll with information from the National Registration Department (JPN).

“Once this is done, not only will those aged 18 be registered but also those aged 78 who have never voted,” Azmi said.

To questions from Bersih 2.0 chairman and moderator Thomas Fann on when this voting age amendment and automatic registration will come in effect, Azmi said EC had targeted it to be completed by June 2021.

The amendment to reduce the voting age to 18 was passed with a two-thirds majority in the Dewan Rakyat last year. However, the amendment has not been gazetted until now.

