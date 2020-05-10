67 new cases recorded, with no deaths

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia recorded 96 Covid-19 recoveries today against 67 new cases.

Of the 67 new cases, 49 involved foreign nationals.

At a press conference today, health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said with the new cases, the total number of people infected with Covid-19 in the country stands at 6,656.

There were no new deaths, meaning the death toll stands at 108.

Some 18 patients are currently being treated in the intensive care unit (ICU), with six cases needing respiratory assistance. A total of 1,523 people are still being treated.

With today’s recoveries, the total number of people who have recovered and been discharged stands at 5,025.

Noor Hisham also said the ministry took note of the enhanced movement control order (EMCO) at the Jalan Othman market in Petaling Jaya.

“The EMCO was ordered after 27 Covid-19 cases were detected at the locality, including two cases outside of this area.

“The EMCO involves three zones and will take effect from May 10 to May 23.”

He also welcomed Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin’s announcement on the extension of the conditional movement control order (CMCO) until June 9.

This, he said, will allow the authorities more room to continue fighting Covid-19.

