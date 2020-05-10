Dr M did not agree to PPBM pullout from PH, says Mukhriz

PETALING JAYA: Mukhriz Mahathir denied that Dr Mahathir Mohamad, as PPBM chairman, had agreed in principle for the party to leave Pakatan Harapan, saying his father made it clear he was uncomfortable working with “kleptocrats”, compared to working with the then ruling coalition.

Mukhriz, who is PPBM deputy president, said this was proven by the fact that Mahathir had good ties with PH leaders and opted to remain in the opposition bloc in the Dewan Rakyat.

“As the supreme leader, Mahathir said he wasn’t comfortable with any form of cooperation with kleptocrats in Umno.

“He also reminded (the supreme council) that any decision made when emotions were high would lead to mistakes which would be regretted later. It was better to calm down,” he said at a ceramah last night streamed on Facebook.

Mukhriz was responding to a claim by PPBM information chief Radzi Jidin that Mahathir had agreed with the party’s decision to leave PH but changed his stand at the last minute.

Yesterday, Radzi said the decision to leave the PH, formed after the 2018 general election, and to enter into a new coalition with other parties, was known and supported by Mahathir.

Mukhriz said Radzi’s claim was based on what took place at the party’s supreme council meeting on Feb 23, noting that several supreme council members had different takes on this matter.

On that particular day, he said, many supreme council members shared the view of party president Muhyiddin Yassin for PPBM to leave PH and work with PAS and Umno.

“There was a push in the supreme council for PPBM to leave PH and this was discussed at length in an emotional meeting.

“Many in the supreme council, coaxed by Muhyiddin, really wanted for PPBM to split from PH and work with Umno and PAS. In fact, Perikatan Nasional was mentioned the day it would form the government.”

Mukhriz, who is the Kedah menteri besar, also said he expected action to be taken against him on grounds he disobeyed PPBM, similar to the excuse Umno had cited when they sacked him from the party in 2016.

“That excuse might be used again soon,” he said.

Meanwhile, DAP organising secretary Loke Siew Fook denied Radzi’s claim that PPBM’s decision to leave PH stemmed from Mahathir being constantly pressured by PH leaders, especially DAP and PKR, to hand over the reins to Anwar Ibrahim.

Loke said such demands never existed.

“If he was really pressured, he would not still be with PH,” Loike said.

