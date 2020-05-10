EC begins talks on how to hold by-election during Covid-19 crisis

KUALA LUMPUR: The Election Commission has begun holding discussions on the procedure for a by-election for the Chini state assembly seat in Pahang following the death of the assemblyman on Thursday.

EC chairman Azhar Azizan Harun said discussions were held with officials of the National Security Council, National Disaster Management Agency, the health ministry, and the police.

The Chini constituency fell vacant following the death of Abu Bakar Harun, 60, of Barisan Nasional of a heart attack on Thursday. Notice of the vacancy was given to the EC on Friday.

A by-election must be held within 60 days of the vacancy.

Azhar said if the restrictions under the conditional movement control order were still in force at the time, procedures such as social distancing, the use of face masks and hand sanitisers, and temperature checks would apply.

The current restrictions of the CMCO have been extended until June 12.

The Chini constituency is a green zone area without any cases of Covid-19. Azhar hoped the area would remain a green zone until the end of the by-election. “We do not want the green zone to turn into a red zone because of the by-election.”

The Chini state seat, which is part of the Pekan parliamentary constituency, was won by Abu Bakar with a majority of 4,622 votes against PAS candidate Mohd Fadhil Noor (5,405 votes) and PKR candidate Mohamad Razali Ithnain (1,065 votes).

