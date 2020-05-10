Govt should pay for screening of workers, says FMM

PETALING JAYA: The country’s largest manufacturers group has called on Putrajaya to foot the bill for screening employees, including foreign workers, for Covid-19.

In a statement, Federation of Malaysian Manufacturers (FMM) president Soh Thian Lai said this was because Covid-19 is a significant health risk to the public.

Previously, Senior Minister (Security) Ismail Sabri Yaakob had announced that all foreign workers must undergo Covid-19 screening following a spike in positive cases among them in Ampang, with the costs to be borne by employers.

Soh today urged all employers to get their workers screened, particularly foreign nationals, but that the government should bear the cost of screening.

“The government must also ensure that there are sufficient rapid test kits made available for all the approved clinics to carry out the screening of workers.”

He said the number of laboratories and hospitals recognised by the health ministry also needs to be expanded and included in the Prihatin screening programme under the Social Security Organisation (Socso) to allow a larger number of workers to be screened quickly.

Meanwhile, Soh welcomed the extension of the conditional movement control order (CMCO) to June 9, as announced by Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin today.

“The operations of sectors and businesses under the CMCO will continue to be governed by the respective standard operating procedures (SOPs) and Covid-19 precautionary measures.

“The business community, in particular, must continue to ensure strict adherence with these requirements to ensure that operations are conducted in a safe and controlled manner.”

