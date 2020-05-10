May 31 deadline for appeals from those denied Pritahin aid

PETALING JAYA: Malaysians who failed to receive Covid-19 relief funds from the Prihatin aid programme have until May 31 to file an appeal with the Inland Revenue Board (LHDN).

The board said today that some applicants were rejected because they had an income higher than the limit, and others did not meet certain conditions such as age or status as full-time students.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said he was aware that some Malaysians had not received aid despite having lost their source of income, because of a failure to meet requirements or incomplete applications.

LHDN said 240,465 applications were received from full-time students but they were not eligible under the Prihatin scheme but were eligible to receive a one-off RM200 aid payment for university students.

LHDN chief executive Sabin Samitah said appeals could be filed by applicants who were rejected despite having lost their jobs or having suffered a significant reduction in pay. They can appeal for reconsideration by submitting supporting documents.

Others who could appeal include those rejected because the applicant or spouse owned a company registered with the Companies Commission of Malaysia. Appeals can be made via email to [email protected] or at any LHDN office.

