Patrick Teoh reported to face probe over TMJ remarks

PETALING JAYA: Police are reported to have taken a statement from former radio and entertainment personality Patrick Teoh over a complaint that he had insulted the Tunku Mahkota of Johor, Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim.

Police confiscated a laptop belonging to Teoh after taking his statement tonight, the Star reported.

The report, quoting Teoh’s lawyer, said the complaint was about Teoh’s remarks about a year-old video clip showing Tunku Ismail and others dressed in military garb and handling firearms.

Teoh, 72, is alleged to have used obscene language in his comments.

Petaling Jaya police chief Nik Ezanee Mohd Faisal was quoted as having confirmed that the statement had been taken from Teoh as part of investigations by Johor police.



