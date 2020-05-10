Speak up, never be silent, Najib tells Umno members

PETALING JAYA: Former prime minister Najib Razak told grassroots Umno members to continue speaking up on behalf of the people.

In his Facebook video today, he said those who did not hold positions in the federal or state governments can assist fellow leaders in the administration by providing suggestions to improve the people’s welfare and businesses during this economic downturn.

“We can praise them if they do their job well and advise them if we find anything lacking. Never let yourself keep quiet.”

Najib, who led Umno from 2009 to 2018, has been vocal on many issues on Facebook.

He said the party will be celebrating its 74th anniversary tomorrow (May 11) but large-scale celebrations could not be held due to the conditional movement control order (CMCO).

“The last time we gathered together was during the 2019 general assembly. We could not get together this year but I believe our members are still with us.”

Umno secretary-general Ahmad Maslan yesterday said that party president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi will hold a web conference with the 13 state chiefs on Monday to mark Umno’s 74th anniversary.

He also said Umno members can raise the party’s flag at their homes as a token of gratitude to the party.

