Decision on prayers at mosques to be announced this week, says deputy minister

TANAH MERAH: A decision on whether Muslims will be allowed to pray at mosques will be announced this week, says Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Ahmad Marzuk Shaary.

He said the National Council for Islamic Religious Affairs, which held a special meeting last Friday, had sought the views of the health ministry, medical experts, religious scholars, muftis and chairmen of the respective state religious affairs committees on the matter.

“We have concluded that there are certain approaches that can be implemented, but there are procedures to be observed before it can be announced.

“The matter has to go through the National Security Council and then be presented to the Cabinet to be refined before it is brought to the respective state religious authorities and the Conference of Rulers,” he told reporters here today.

Marzuk said he expected an announcement on the matter to made by Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin this week.

