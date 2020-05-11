Ex-assemblyman rejoins Sarawak PKR after ‘cartel’ exit

KUCHING: Former Padungan assemblyman Dominique Ng, who quit PKR in 2011 following what he described as betrayal by a “cartel of YBs”, rejoined the party today.

In a statement, the lawyer said the leaders who betrayed him, whom he described as “turncoats”, have either left PKR or have been expelled.

He said he had considered the matter for a long time since he had to leave the party in “extreme sadness and disappointment” nine years ago.

“The reason I had to leave PKR was because I was betrayed by the ‘cartel of YBs’ within the party, and my seat of Padungan was swapped with that of then DAP’s Voon Lee Shan in Batu Lintang at the very last minute, thus killing off two quite active YBs who had both striven very hard to serve their constituencies.

“However, since the real nature and character of this team of ‘turncoats’ have now been exposed and they have either been sacked or have left the party, PKR has requested for me to return to the party to help it out in a moment of internal crisis,” he said.

He said he did not want PKR destroyed by these former leaders.

“I hope PKR will become a better party, one that can truly fight for justice for the people. For the sake of the people of Sarawak, I am prepared to let bygones be bygones and I have already forgiven those who have betrayed me,” he said.

Ng, who is also the president of the Sarawak Association for People’s Aspirations (SAPA), said he would continue to fight for the return of Sarawak’s rights.

“What belongs to Sarawak must be returned to Sarawak,” he said.

