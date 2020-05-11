Idris Jusoh is new Felda chairman

PETALING JAYA: A former minister and menteri besar, Idris Jusoh, has been named chairman of the Federal Land Development Authority (Felda), replacing Mohd Bakke Salleh.

According to a congratulatory message on Felda’s Facebook account, Idris’s appointment took effect on May 1.

National news agency Bernama quoted Felda director-general Othman Omar as saying he was confident that Idris would be able to expedite Felda’s recovery.

Idris, who is Besut MP, was higher education minister from 2015 till 2018. He has also been Terengganu menteri besar and also chairman of Mara.

Last month FMT reported that Bakke – who was appointed to the post in July last year – was among the key figures in government agencies who could be replaced.

Bakke has since been appointed as the chairman of Telekom Malaysia Bhd, a post he will assume tomorrow.

