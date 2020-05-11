Kota Samarahan becomes yellow zone after drop in active cases

PETALING JAYA: The district of Kota Samarahan in Sarawak has become a yellow zone after a drop of three active cases.

A health ministry infographic today showed that there were now 36 cases against 39 recorded yesterday.

This leaves Kuching as the only red district in the state, with 85 active cases on record.

A red zone is a district in which more than 40 Covid-19 cases have been recorded.

The other active red zones in the country are:

Petaling and Gombak (Selangor)

Batu, Ibu Kota, Kampung Bharu and Sri Petaling (Kuala Lumpur)

Kluang (Johor)

Kuching (Sarawak)

Rembau (Negeri Sembilan)

Two districts in Kuala Lumpur, Ibu Kota and Batu, have the highest number of active cases with 147 and 102 cases each.

To date, a total of 6,656 Covid-19 cases have been recorded in the country with 108 deaths. Some 5,025 people have recovered while 1,523 are still being treated.

Fake or not? Check our quick fake news buster here.



