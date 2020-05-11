Longer remand sought as ‘Patrick Teoh forgot all his passwords’

JOHOR BAHRU: Police will apply tomorrow to hold entertainment personality Patrick Teoh for a longer period of remand for investigations into an alleged insult of Johor royalty.

“He has forgotten all of his passwords including that for his email. His handphone was also lost a day before he was called for investigations,” said state police chief Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay.

Ayob Khan said the longer remand was to enable the police to complete the investigation papers as Teoh was uncooperative in the initial investigations.

“The remand period will end tomorrow but we are still unable to complete the papers because he did not cooperate. So, according to Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998, we will be applying for the remand to be extended for another three to four days,” he told a press conference here today.

Ayob Khan had been asked whether Teoh will be charged in court tomorrow following the expiry of his remand.

Teoh was arrested in Petaling Jaya, Selangor, on Saturday over alleged insulting remarks about the Tunku Mahkota of Johor, Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim, and Johor royalty.

Cop arrested over molest of two police volunteers

In another case, Ayob Khan said the deputy chief of a police station was arrested yesterday for allegedly molesting two female police volunteers in Muar, between Wednesday and Friday. The man, aged, 55, would be held in remand.

“We have opened an investigation paper according to Section 354 of the Penal Code for outraging modesty and we will investigate thoroughly,” Ayob Khan said. “If there is a basis to charge a policeman or an officer, I will make sure they are arrested. I do not compromise in cases like this, and those who took advantage of any female personnel will face stern action,” he said.

Fake or not? Check our quick fake news buster here.



