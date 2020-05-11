Sabah reports 10 new Covid-19 cases after quiet 2 days

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah reported 10 new Covid-19 cases today after none was recorded in the last two days.

Four of the cases were recorded in Lahad Datu, three in Semporna, two in Keningau and one in Tawau.

State Health and Wellbeing Minister Frankie Poon said the health department had yet to establish where the patients had contracted the virus.

The new cases bring the total number in the state to 327 as thousands of Sabahans returned to work after staying at home for about two months because of the movement control order (MCO).

Chief Minister Shafie Apdal announced over the weekend the opening of almost all sectors of businesses in line with Phase 5 of the MCO.

Poon said Keningau had the most number of cases with eight, followed by Lahad Datu (five) and Tawau, Kota Kinabalu and Semporna (four each).

He also said four patients had recovered today, bringing the total number of those discharged to 290.

No new case in Sarawak, Bintulu becomes green zone

In Kuching, the Sarawak disaster management committee said no new case was recorded today.

Bintulu Division has become a green zone as it has not recorded any positive Covid-19 cases in 14 days.

The committee said 7 patients had recovered and were discharged from hospital today, with 57 were under investigation, with laboratory results awaited on 42 of them.

