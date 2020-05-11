Special Raya payment for civil servants, pensioners

KUALA LUMPUR: Civil servants on Grade 56 and below will receive a special Aidilfitri payment of RM500, the government said today.

Pensioners will also receive RM250, Public Service Department director-general Mohd Khairul Adib Abd Rahman said in a circular.

He said the payment would be made on May 20.

Those eligible are staff on permanent, temporary and contract-based appointments as well as those on full pay, half pay and unpaid leave. For those with other agencies with separate remuneration management, the aid will be paid by their respective agencies.

“The special aid will be extended to interim teachers and drivers who are personally appointed by officers on Premier Grade B and above and Special Grade A and above who are eligible for driver’s service but were not allocated by their departments,” he said.

Khairul said drivers personally appointed by Members of the Administration, Judges and Judicial Commissioners based on the Members of Parliament (Remuneration) Act 1980 and Judges’ Remuneration Act 1971 would also receive the aid.

He said daily part-time workers would also receive the RM500 assistance, provided the contract period had been valid for at least 30 consecutive days.

Pensioners who have been reappointed based on contract of service and still working on May 20 would also enjoy receive the payment.

